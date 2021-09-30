Manchester: It was once again the golden man of Manchester, Cristiano Ronaldo who stepped up when it mattered the most as he blew the roof at Old Trafford on Wednesday. His stoppage-time goal, scripts yet another comeback for the Red Devils against Spanish outfit Villarreal.Also Read - Yuvraj Singh to Usain Bolt, How Twitterverse Hailed Cristiano Ronaldo's Champions League Stoppage-Time Goal vs Villrreal

Manchester United meet Villarreal for the first team since their Europa League Final defeat against the Yellow Submarines. It was former Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund man, Paco Alcacer who drew first blood for the visitors after the break before Alex Telles, with a brilliant hit, scored his first goal of his United career to equalise after 60 minutes. In 5 mins added time, Ronaldo's winner saw the stadium erupt and Villarreal fans in disbelief as Manchester United finally got their revenge of the Europa Final loss.

David de Gea was a busy man between the sticks as he pulled off some brilliant saves between the sticks. It was a dominating first-half performance from the Spaniards as they troubled the home side with their high pressing game. United failed to pull out shots to test Villarreal goalie Geronimo Rulli in the opening 45 minutes.

The half ended as it started with De Gea once more the hero, as he stuck out a right hand to stop an attempt from Yeremi Pino.

Paco Alcacer opened the scoring in the 53rd minute as the Spaniards got behind Dalot and a cross from Danjuma was head home at the near post by the former Borussia Dortmund star.

Just seven minutes after the goal, a Bruno Fernandes free-kick from the right was lofted out to the Brazilian, Alex Telles who was lurking close to the edge of the area and unleashed an unstoppable left-foot volley that found the the bottom corner with Villarreal keeper routed to the spot.

The visitors kept on attacking and De Gea was always there to take care of the situation making another important save firstly off Moi Gomez and then a follow up from Boulaye Dia before the Reds scrambled the ball away.

Then in Fergie time, as United fans would proudly say a cross from substitute Fred was headed down by Ronaldo as the loose ball from him was laid out to him by Jesse Lingard and the former Real Madrid man unleashed a low powerful shot past the Argentine Rulli, who even got a hand to it. It was CR7’s 3rd UCL goal of the season and United’s first win in the ongoing season after their lacklustre performance in the opening day against Swiss side Basel.