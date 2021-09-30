Manchester: CR7 never fails to amaze us as he stepped up once again when it mattered the most. His stoppage-time goal against Villarreal scripts yet another comeback for the Red Devils as United beat the defending Europa League Champions by 2-1.Also Read - UCL 2021-22: Cristiano Ronaldo Scripts EPIC Comeback For Manchester United at Stoppage-Time Against Villarreal

It was former Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund man, Paco Alcacer who drew first blood for the visitors after the break before Alex Telles, with a brilliant hit, scored his first goal of his United career to equalise after 60 minutes. In 5 mins added time, Ronaldo's winner saw the stadium erupt and Villarreal fans in disbelief.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s COMPLETE post match interview:pic.twitter.com/72swk7DJJW — The CR7 Timeline. (@TimelineCR7) September 30, 2021



At the post-match interview on asked by the reporter of his match-winning prowess, Ronaldo acknowledging it saying it’s his job to do so. He also hailed the Villarreal side, who played really well and didn’t shy away from admitting that his side struggled through out the course of the game. The former Real Madrid praised the team’s attitude and thanked the fans for having their back through thick and thin.

“It’s my job, yes (laughingly)….It was a very difficult game, Villarreal played so good and created many chances. It was tough, the team was a bit nervous- first half and second half to be honest. Our players showed great attitude and the fans push us a lot and I thank all of them. This is what we need when we are down and not playing well, but moreover it was an important win.”

The former Real Madrid man says that many comebacks have been accomplished here at the Theatre of Dreams as history speaks for itself.

“After the Telles goal we believed, the history this club has, it is possible in this stadium.”

On his goal he said that he initially wanted to set Lingard up for the goal before the former West Ham man sets CR7 up soon after the incident for the winner.

“My purpose was to pass to him but he gave me back. I tried to shoot and I did my job.”

He admitted that it wasn’t the best of matches for him but still he managed to chuck out a goal for a winning cause.

“Tonight’s game, was not my best, I didn’t play well. Sometimes I play well and don’t score and today I didn’t play well and scored a goal.”

It was an important victory for United as they came back after their opening day defeat to Basel and are now placed 3rd in the standings. Manchester United face Everton in the English Premier League on Sunday.