Lionel Messi's PSG campaign so far didn't go as expected as he has featured in only three matches, playing only one for full 90 mins and he is yet to get off the mark with a goal. Mauricio Pochettino in a press conference revealed that the former Barcelona man is expected to play the UEFA Champions League clash against Manchester City at Parc de Princes on Tuesday.

Messi took part in the training session on Monday and looked in better shape as he missed the previous two Ligue 1 encounters due to a bruised knee. Pochettino believes that the Argentine will make it to the squad and he will confirm the starting XI tomorrow.

"We will confirm the starting 11 tomorrow. But I think he will be in the squad tomorrow." Pochettino told.

The current Ballon D’or recipient is struggling in France as he hardly made any impact in any of his three matches in which Pochettino said in reply, “He did 20 years in Barcelona, it’s normal he felt at home there and here, everything is new for him. He did not arrive a long time ago.”

Pochettino was in all praise for the Man City coach, whom he met in last season’s semi-final but couldn’t get the better off the defending English Premier League Champions.

“It’s a fact, not an opinion, that we are a team in construction. City have been under the best coach in the world in my opinion with Pep Guardiola,” he said.

PSG are sitting comfortably at the top of the the Ligue 1 standings as they are 9 points clear of second-placed Lens. PSG in their opening UCL 2021-22 encounter faced stiff competition from Belgian side Brugge as the star-studded side with Neymar, Messi and Mbappe could only manage to get a 1-1 draw. City on the flipside trounced RB Leipzig 6-3 at the Ethiad.