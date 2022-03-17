New Delhi: Chelsea marched their way into the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League as the Blues of London overcame LOSC Lille by 2-1 in the second leg of the Round of 16 fixture at Stade Pierre-Mauroy on Wednesday. The Blues advanced courtesy of a 4-1 aggregate win.Also Read - Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are Not Anymore the Best Players in the World, Says Frank Leboeuf

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel reached new heights after the match as he become the first manager in the history of the UEFA Champions League history to win 32 matches in the first 50 games managed. Also Read - Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming Champions League Round of 16 in India: When And Where to Watch MUN vs ATM Live Stream UCL Match Online and on TV

Zinedine Zidane who has led Real Madrid to hattrick of UCLs has 31 victories to his name. 2-times Champions League winner with FC Barcelona, Pep Guardiola has managed the Catalan giants to 30 victories. Also Read - Real Madrid vs Paris Saint-Germain LIVE Streaming UEFA Champions League, Round of 16: When and Where to Watch RM vs PSG Live Stream Football Match Online on SonyLiv; TV Telecast on Sony Ten 2

Thomas Tuchel now holds the record for most UCL wins (32) in the first 50 games as a manager. A record previously held by Zidane (31) Best in the world. pic.twitter.com/JGVFMMHdeE — TLV (@TheIampardView) March 16, 2022

Under Tuchel, Chelsea has played a total of 78 matches, winning 50 of them and have lost only 9 matches. Since taking over at the helm in 2021, the German has led the Blues to a Champions League victory, FIFA Club World Cup and a UEFA Super Cup.

Most Wins as Manager, First 50 UCL Games

Thomas Tuchel- 32 wins.

Zinedine Zidane- 31 wins.

Pep Guardiola- 30 wins.

Vicente Del Bosque- 29 wins.

Diego Simeone- 28 wins.

Chelsea went out in the round of 16 of the UCL for 4 consecutive seasons before Thomas Tuchel came in, broke that jinx, won the Cup in his first season, now in the quarter-finals in his second season running.

‘Once you work for Chelsea, you work at the limit. Every day. We stick together and try to overcome the situation together. I am very proud, very happy’, Tuchel said.