Home

Sports

UCL Draw 2023-24 Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch UEFA Champions League Online and on TV In India

UCL Draw 2023-24 Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch UEFA Champions League Online and on TV In India

Here are the details of when and where to watch UEFA Champions League Draw 2023-24 online and on TV in India.

UCL Draw 2023-24 Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch UEFA Champions League Online and on TV In India. (Image: Twitter)

Monaco: There will be 14 winners of the Champions League, or the old European Cup, in the 32-team group stage draw Thursday after PSV Eindhoven advanced in the qualifying playoffs. This Champions League is the 20th and last in the familiar format of eight round robin groups of four teams each, sending the top two into a 16-team knockout bracket. Next year the Champions League expands to 36 teams, playing eight games instead of six, ranked in a single standings. The top eight will advance direct to the round of 16. Teams ranked No. 9 through 24 go into a knockout playoffs round to decide the other eight places in the last-16. The final edition in the established format starts Sept. 19 and group-stage games finish Dec. 13. The knockout stage starts in February and reaches the final at Wembley Stadium in London on June 1.

Trending Now

Draw Seedings

Pot 1: Manchester City (England), Sevilla (Spain), Barcelona (Spain), Bayern Munich (Germany), Napoli (Italy), Paris Saint-Germain (France), Benfica (Portugal), Feyenoord (Netherlands).

You may like to read

Pot 2: Real Madrid (Spain), Manchester United (England), Inter Milan (Italy), Borussia Dortmund (Germany), Atlético Madrid (Spain), Leipzig (Germany), Porto (Portugal), Arsenal (England).

Pot 3: Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine), Salzburg (Austria), AC Milan (Italy), Braga (Portugal), PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands), Lazio (Italy), Red Star Belgrade (Serbia), Copenhagen (Denmark).

Pot 4: Young Boys (Switzerland), Real Sociedad (Spain), Galatasaray (Turkey), Celtic (Scotland), Newcastle (England), Union Berlin (Germany), Royal Antwerp (Belgium), Lens (France).

What is the timing of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) Draw 2023-24 ?

The UCL draw will be held on Thursday (August 31) from 9:30 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the UEFA Champions League (UCL) Draw 2023-24 going to be held?

The UCL draw will be played at Grimaldi Forum, Monaco.

Where can I watch the UEFA Champions League (UCL) Draw 2023-24 on TV ?

The UCL draw will be telecasted live on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels in India.

Where can I live stream the UEFA Champions League (UCL) Draw 2023-24 in India?

The UCL draw will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES