Paris: Real Madrid once again proved why they are the undisputed kings of Europe as the Los Blancos beat Liverpool 1-0 in UEFA Champions League Final to clinch a record 14th European crown on Saturday here at Parc de Princes.

Vinicius Jr's second-half strike was enough to seal a 1-0 victory with keeper Thibaut Courtois emerging as the man of the match for the Spanish giants for his heroics between the sticks.

A familiar sight. Madrid kings of Europe! 👑#UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/GOK8us5u09 — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) May 28, 2022

Real Madrid started the game on a good note dominating play with possession and then after the 20-minute mark, Liverpool came back strongly and put the Galacticos in the back-foot with their flurry of counter attacks. The Reds had the best chances in the second-half. Sadio Mane came close inside the first twenty minutes when his shot aimed at the left bottom corner was pushed onto the post by the outstretched Courtois.

Right at the stroke of half-time, Karim Benzema’s goal was ruled out for an offside as the VAR referee judged Fabinho to have unintentionally deflected the ball to the striker’s feet.

In the second-half, Brazilian international Vinicius Jr. broke the deadlock in the 58th minute as he fired in a low cross from Federico Valverde from close range.

“Back in England, I don’t get enough respect… so, well, I showed it today. I wanted to put some respect on my name there”, Courtois told at the post-match presentation.

On the other hand Carlo Ancelotti becomes the only manager in the history of the competition to win the trophy four times.