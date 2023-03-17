Top Recommended Stories

Defending Champions Real Madrid are drawn with Chelsea, whom they faced in the same stage of the competition last season. It was a dramatic match-up as Los Blancos edged the Blues 5-4 on aggregate.

Published: March 17, 2023 6:07 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

New Delhi: The draws for the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League quarter-final is done and dusted and we will be witnessing a number of exciting clashes over the month of April.

Bayern Munich, the German giants had an easy outing against PSG in the R016, will be facing Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City. City qualified after trouncing RB Leipzig 8-1 on aggregate. Guardiola will be up against his former side, where he won 7 trophies in 3 years.

Napoli and AC Milan will meeting in an all Italian clash in the last 8 stage, whereas another Italian giants in Inter Milan will be facing Benfica in April.

QUARTER-FINAL LINE-UP
Inter Milan vs Benfica.
Real Madrid vs Chelsea.
Manchester City vs Bayern Munich.
Napoli vs AC Milan.

The first leg will be held on 11/12 April, whereas the second leg will be held on 18/19 April.

