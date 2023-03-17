Home

Sports

UCL Quarter-Final Draw: Real Madrid Drawn With Chelsea, Manchester City to Play With Bayern Munich

Defending Champions Real Madrid are drawn with Chelsea, whom they faced in the same stage of the competition last season. It was a dramatic match-up as Los Blancos edged the Blues 5-4 on aggregate.

New Delhi: The draws for the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League quarter-final is done and dusted and we will be witnessing a number of exciting clashes over the month of April.

Bayern Munich, the German giants had an easy outing against PSG in the R016, will be facing Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City. City qualified after trouncing RB Leipzig 8-1 on aggregate. Guardiola will be up against his former side, where he won 7 trophies in 3 years.

Napoli and AC Milan will meeting in an all Italian clash in the last 8 stage, whereas another Italian giants in Inter Milan will be facing Benfica in April.

QUARTER-FINAL LINE-UP

Inter Milan vs Benfica.

Real Madrid vs Chelsea.

Manchester City vs Bayern Munich.

Napoli vs AC Milan.

The first leg will be held on 11/12 April, whereas the second leg will be held on 18/19 April.

🇪🇸 Real Madrid vs Chelsea 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

🇵🇹 Benfica vs Inter 🇮🇹

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Man City vs Bayern 🇩🇪

🇮🇹 Milan vs Napoli 🇮🇹 *FC Internazionale Milano’s match has been reversed in accordance with the principles set by the Club Competitions Committee. #UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/m1gMqFs1fV — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 17, 2023

Both sides might have hoped for a different outcome. For me, @ManCity will be diving in as the favorites as they’ll have that bit more pressure to prevail. @FCBayern although does have the home-advantage in the 2nd leg. This could be crucial in the grand scheme of things #UCLDraw pic.twitter.com/2iQXs9asQU — Bastian Schweinsteiger (@BSchweinsteiger) March 17, 2023

