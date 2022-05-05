Madrid: Real Madrid came back from a goal down in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final clash against Manchester City on Wednesday as the Los Blancos defeated the Pep Guardiola-led side 6-5 on aggregate to set up final clash with Liverpool.Also Read - Real Madrid Defeats Espanyol 4-0 To Win Their 35th La Liga Title

In the first leg, City defeated Madrid 4-3 at the Ethiad in a 7-goal thriller. Cut to second leg, Real Madrid once again came back from behind to claim their supremacy in the Champions League.

In the 73rd minute of the game, Algerian international Riyad Mahrez gave the visitors the led at the Santiago Bernabeu and it looked like that the Blues of Manchester will once again reach a second successive UCL final but the script was yet to be written as you just cannot write the record 13-time UCL champions off when it comes to Europe’s elite competition.

Rodrygo brought it on level terms for the home side with two late goals at the death. His brace forced the match into extra-time, where Real Madrid’s top goal-scorer this season, Karim Benzema converted a spot-kick in the 95th minute to round off a memorable victory for the current La Liga champions.

Real Madrid have scored 28 goals in the Champions League this season, 50% of them have coming in the knockout stages.

“The game was close to finish and we were able to find the last energy we had. We played a good game against a really strong rival,” Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said after the match.

“The greatness of this club is this. It is a club that does not allow you to lower your arms when it seems that everything is over,” he said.

“I’m very happy to participate in another final against a great team, I played against them as a player and as a coach. I’ve lived in Liverpool for two years, for me it’s like a derby, I’m still an ‘Evertonian’ so it feels personal to me.” Anceotti added after becoming the first coach to reach 5 UEFA Champions League Finals.