‘Udhar dekh mera duplicate baitha hai’, Virat Kohli reacts after spotting ‘Chota Chiku’ in Vadodara

Star India cricketer Virat Kohli came across his childhood lookalike during the first ODI against New Zealand at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara

New Delhi: Star India cricketer Virat Kohli came across his childhood lookalike during the first ODI against New Zealand in Vadodara. A photo of Kohli with the young fan, Garvit Uttam, took social media by storm, leaving fans amazed.

The internet soon dubbed him a mini version of Kohli, as his facial features, hairstyle, and expressions closely resembled the stalwarts childhood pictures. Kohli himself was visibly delighted to meet Garvit, whose striking resemblance turned him into an overnight sensation.

Garvit shared how Kohli reacted upon seeing him

In a recent interview, Garvit shared how Kohli reacted upon seeing him for the first time. The youngster revealed that Kohli pointed him out to Rohit Sharma and even referred to him as ‘Chota Chiku’. “Maine ekbar unka naam liya. Meri taraf dekha and Hi kaarke bola ki ‘thodi der me aata hoon’. Virat Kohli fir Rohit Sharma se bol raha tha ki ‘oye udhar dekh mera duplicate baitha hai’, Chhota chiku bol raha tha. (I called with his name once and after saying Hi, Kohli told me that he is coming to meet in a moment. Then he turned to Rohit Sharma and said ‘look my duplicate his sitting there’. They were calling me Chhota Chiku),” the kid said.

Virat Kohli said to Rohit Sharma, "Wha dekh Mera duplicate betha hai (Look, my duplicate is sitting there)". – Virat Kohli called him a Chota Cheeku 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/b4r1DopMUa — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) January 12, 2026

Virat Kohli missed his well-deserved century in Vadodara

Meanwhile, Kohli who retired from both T20Is and Test is currently focusing in ODIs. He has been in a red hot form recently as he scored 93 runs during a tense chase of 301 at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara. Although he missed V his 54th ODI century, his knock helped India seal a two-wicket victory.

During the innings, Kohli surpassed Kumar Sangakkara to become the second-highest run-scorer in international cricket, just behind cricket great Sachin Tendulkar. He also went past the 28,000-run mark, becoming the fastest batter to reach the milestone. Kohli achieved the feat in his 624th innings, quicker than Tendulkar, who reached the mark in 644 innings.

Kohli will look to carry his fine form in the second ODI against New Zealand, which is scheduled to be played on January 14 at Saurshtra Cricket Assciation.

