Udinese vs Juventus Dream11 Team Prediction Serie A 2021 – Fantasy Football Tips, Dream11 Guru Tips And Predicted XIs For Today's Football Match UDI vs JUV at Dacia Arena: In another exciting battle of Serie A 2021, Juventus FC will take on Udinese at the Dacia Arena – May 2 in India. The Serie A 2021 UDI vs JUV match will take place at 9:30 PM IST. The hosts – Udinese are at 11th place in the Serie A league table, but are just 8 points clear of relegation. They go into this game on the back of a dominant performance against Benevento that saw them win 4-2. On the other hand, Inter Milan's victory against Crotone last night meant that Juventus cannot defend their title anymore. They will want to qualify for the Champions League as soon as possible. Alvaro Morata prevented another defeat as Juve were held to a 1-1 draw against Fiorentina last weekend. The live TV or online broadcast of the Serie A 2021 match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.

Kick-Off Time: The Serie A 2021 match between Juventus and Udinese will start at 9:30 PM IST – May 2 in India.

Venue: Dacia Arena.

UDI vs JUV My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Wojciech Szczesny

Defenders- J Cuadrado, A Sandro, D. Luiz da Si, Samir

Midfielders- F Chiesa (VC), R. Pereyra, R. De Paul, Walace, R. Bentancur

Forwards- C Ronaldo (C)

Udinese (UDI) – Key Players

Juan Musso

Kevin Bonifazi

Bram Nuytinck

Rodrigo Becão

Tolgay Arslan

Juventus (JUV) – Key Players

Wojciech Szczesny

Leonardo Bonucci

Matthijs de Ligt

Danilo

Juan Cuadrado

UDI vs JUV Probable Playing XIs

Udinese: Juan Musso, Kevin Bonifazi, Bram Nuytinck, Rodrigo Becão, Tolgay Arslan, Rodrigo De Paul, Walace, Jens Stryger Larsen, Nahuel Molina, Stefano Okaka, Roberto Pereyra.

Juventus: Wojciech Szczesny, Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs de Ligt, Danilo, Juan Cuadrado, Adrien Rabiot, Rodrigo Bentancur, Federico Chiesa, Dejan Kulusevski, Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala.

UDI vs JUV SQUADS

Udinese (UDI): Juan Musso, Manuel Gasparini, Matteo Carnelos, Simone Scuffet, Samir , Sebastian Prödl, Thomas Ouwejan, Kevin Bonifazi, Nahuel Molina, Bram Nuytinck, Jens Stryger Larsen, Rodrigo Becão , Sebastian De Maio, Marvin Zeegelaar, Jean-Victor Makengo, Mato Jajalo, Rodrigo De Paul, Walace , Tolgay Arslan, Thomas Battistella, Petar Micin, Roberto Pereyra, Martin Palumbo, Alessandro Rigo, Stefano Okaka, Gerard Deulofeu, Jayden Braaf, Ignacio Pussetto, Ilija Nestorovski, Fernando Llorente, Fernando Forestieri.

Juventus (JUV): Wojciech Szczesny, Carlo Pinsoglio, Giovanni Gabriele Garofani, Franco Israel, Gianluigi Buffon, Giorgio Chiellini, Matthijs de Ligt, Alex Sandro, Danilo, Leonardo Bonucci, Merih Demiral, Radu Dragusin, Gianluca Frabotta, Alessandro Riccio, Arthur, Sami Khedira, Aaron Ramsey, Weston McKennie, Juan Cuadrado, Adrien Rabiot, Rodrigo Bentancur, Koni De Winter, Alessandro Di Pardo, Manolo Portanova, Dejan Kulusevski, Hamza Rafia, Daouda Peeters, Cosimo Marco Da Graca, Cristiano Ronaldo, Álvaro Morata, Paulo Dybala, Federico Chiesa, Federico Bernardeschi, Giacomo Vrioni.

