Juventus went into the Serie A match against Udinese as favourites on Thursday, but things did not quite turn out the way they wanted as they suffered a 2-1 shock loss – which also put their title win on hold. The eight-time titleholders were easily the superior team in the first half and they managed to break the deadlock in the 42nd-minute, thanks to Matthijs de Ligt.

Juventus went into the break with a 1-0 lead and it seemed the title is just 45 minutes away, but Udinese were resilient and had other plans. Udinese – after the break looked a team which meant business and their intent paid off when Ilija Nestorovski scored a stellar diving header on 52nd-minute to get the match back on level terms.

The goal not just meant that Udinese was here to delay Juventus' party, but they also made them a little nervous. The winner came in the injury time when Seko Fofona found the winner in the 92nd-minute of the match to upset the Bianconeri.

Juventus are very much on course to win the title with 80 points from 35 games. On Sunday, Juve takes on Sampodaria and could seal the title there and then.

“We lost a bit of order,” Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri after the match. “We lost in the 93rd minute because we were trying to win at any cost.”

“This season is difficult, all the teams are playing in conditions different to the usual ones and everyone is tired,” said Sarri.