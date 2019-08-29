Former Champions League winners Real Madrid are all set to face the Paris Saint-Germain as they were drawn in Group A in the upcoming season of the European competition. Galatasaray and Club Brugge are the other two sides in the first group.

Group B will also witness heavyweight clashes between Bayern Munich and last year’s finalist Tottenham. Other than facing each other the german and English giants will see Olympiakos and Red Star Belgrade in their group encounters. Defending champions Liverpool have been drawn with Napoli, RB Salzburg and Genk in a relatively easy Group E.

Group D will see some of the most exciting group-stage encounters after the Serie A champion Juventus, Spanish club Atletico Madrid, German heavyweights Bayer Leverkusen were drawn together. New entrant Lokomotiv Moscow is the other side in the fourth group.

La Liga Champions Barcelona have been drawn with German club Borussia Dortmund and Italian giant Inter Milan, along with the Czech side Slavia Prague in Group F, which could be the ‘Group of Death’ this season. Lionel Messi’s lomg-standing dream of leading the Catalan club to Champions League glory suffered a huge blow after they were knocked out by Liverpool in the quarter-final last season. Even during the pre-season introduction, Messi had stressed that the European glory would remain his main priority.

Defending English Premier League winners Manchester City, like its rival Liverpool, find themselves in a much-easier Group C. They will face Shakhtar Donetsk, Dinamo Zagreb and Atalanta in their group stage outings. Group G will Russian heavyweights Zenit St Petersburg, Benfica, Lyon and RB Leizpeig fighting it out for the knck-out spots. The last group, which is Group H, consist of Chelsea, one of last year’s semifinalists Ajax Amsterdam, Valencia and Lille.

The group stages will start from September 17-18 whereas the semifinals are scheduled to be played on April 28, 29 and May 5,6. The big final will be played at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey on May 30, 2019.