UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Live Streaming Details

Group Stage Fixtures:

Group E:

Napoli (ITA) v Liverpool (ENG) – Wednesday, 12:30 AM

Salzburg (AUT) v Genk (BEL) – Wednesday, 12:30 AM

Group F:

Inter Milan (ITA) v Slavia Prague (CZE) – Tuesday, 10:25 PM

Borussia Dortmund (GER) v Barcelona (ESP) – Wednesday, 12:30 AM

Group G:

Lyon (FRA) v Zenit Saint Petersburg (RUS) – Tuesday, 10:25 PM

Benfica (POR) v RB Leipzig (GER) – Wednesday, 12:30 AM

Group H:

Chelsea (ENG) v Valencia (ESP) – Wednesday, 12:30 AM

Ajax (NED) v Lille (FRA) – Wednesday, 12:30 AM

Group A:

Club Brugge (BEL) v Galatasaray (TUR) – Wednesday, 10:25 PM

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) v Real Madrid (ESP) – Thursday, 12:30 AM

Group B:

Olympiakos (GRE) v Tottenham Hotspur (ENG) – Wednesday, 10:25 PM

Bayern Munich (GER) v Red Star Belgrade (SRB) – Thursday, 12:30 AM

Group C:

Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) v Manchester City (ENG) – Thursday, 12:30 AM

Dinamo Zagreb (CRO) v Atalanta (ITA) – Thursday, 12:30 AM

Group D:

Atletico Madrid (ESP) v Juventus (ITA) – Thursday, 12:30 AM

Bayer Leverkusen (GER) v Lokomotiv Moscow (RUS) – Thursday, 12:30 AM

Where to watch the matches in India?

The Champions League matches will be telecast on Sony Ten 2.

How and where to watch online Champions League matches live streaming?

The Champions League matches will be available on the SonyLIV app.