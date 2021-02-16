PSG star Neymar is set to miss the big Champions League game against Barcelona on Wednesday. Neymar picked up an injury against Caen in a Ligue 1 game and that will keep him on the bench in the first leg Round of 16 clash. Also Read - BAR vs PSG Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Tips UEFA Champions League 2020-21: Captain, Predicted XIs For Today's Barcelona vs PSG Football Match at Camp Nou 1:30 AM IST February 17 Wednesday

Reports suggest that Neymar would be out of action for four weeks and that would be a big setback for the French champions. Hours before the match, Neymar took to Twitter and revealed that this was one of the Top 3 matches he wanted to play.

“For a while, I will once again have to stop doing the thing I most love in life, which is playing football,” he wrote, as per the Guardian.

Looks like Neymar is heartbroken as he must have wanted to play against his former teammate, Lionel Messi.

Reports suggest that Neymar has contacted Messi ahead of the clash in a bid to convince the Barcelona skipper to join forces at PSG. As of now, Messi – whose contract with Barca comes to an end at the end of the season – has said that he will look into it once the season is over.

Mauricio Pochettino confirmed earlier this week that Neymar was sad going into the game.

“He’s very sad. He was really looking forward to going to Barcelona. He loves Barcelona. He’s a player who loves to play these games, he’s made for them,” he said.

With Neymar out of the big clash, the responsibility of Kylian Mbappe to create the goal-scoring opportunities. At Camp Nou, Barcelona will start overwhelming favourites but PSG cannot be taken lightly.