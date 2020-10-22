Will Cristiano Ronaldo miss the dream clash between Juventus and Barcelona in next week’s Champions League? He was ruled out by the Portuguese team for their international fixture after the star striker contracted the coronavirus and now there are fears that he may miss the clash against Lionel Messi’s Barca next week. Messi and Ronaldo – are the most popular footballers of the current era – and fans have been waiting eagerly to see them go head-to-head. Also Read - Benefits of Raw Turmeric in COVID-19: Here's How Kachi Haldi Builds Immunity, Helps in Recovery Especially During This Season

Ronaldo has been training alone since he has returned to Turin and it is not certain he will play or not as an official response is awaited. Yesterday marked the last day of the submission of all the paperwork a week in advance of the match and an official word is expected soon.

In fact, there is no official report that he has tested negative for the deadly virus. With no official word on the subject yet, one would assume that he has not recovered as yet and hence may not participate in the much-awaited clash.

The star took to Instagram and posted a video where he can be seen fine tuning his skills and he looks healthy which would make fans hopeful about his participation.

Ronaldo has been in good form despite Juventus’ early exit from last season’s UCL. He recently became the second footballer in the history of the game to score 100 international goals.

The 35-year-old – who recently got engaged with girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez – would like to have a good season ahead.