UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Draw: Real Madrid Face Manchester City, PSG Get Barcelona In Quarterfinals

The UEFA Champions League semifinals will be played between April 30 and May 8 with the final on June 1 at Wembley Stadium in London.

The UEFA Champions League quarterfinal draw.

Nyon (Switzerland): Real Madrid and Manchester City will meet in a heavyweight Champions League quarterfinal between the past two winners and the only two teams to win all eight games in this season’s competition. Madrid will host the first leg on April 9 or 10 and the return will be the week after in Manchester. Kylian Mbappe’s path to a first Champions League title with Paris Saint-Germain in his farewell season there will next go through Barcelona. PSG hosts the first leg.

Arsenal were drawn to play the first leg at home against Bayern Munich, whose star striker Harry Kane will go back to north London after leaving the Gunners’ archrival Tottenham this offseason. Atletico Madrid was paired with Borussia Dortmund in the other game.

UEFA also made the draw for the semifinals which ensured Mbappe and PSG cannot meet Real Madrid — the team he is expected to join in the summer — until the final. That draw arguably put the four strongest teams in the same half. The winner between Real Madrid and Man City will be away in the first leg against Arsenal or Bayern. Atletico or Dortmund will host the first leg against PSG or Barcelona.

There was a familiar and powerful look to the draw. It featured five European champions — who have combined to win 27 of the previous 68 titles — and three beaten finalists: Arsenal, Atletico and PSG. The semifinals are played between April 30 and May 8. The final is on June 1 at Wembley Stadium in London.

Champions League Quarterfinal And Semifinal Fixtures

Quarterfinals

First Leg- April 9-10

Arsenal (England) vs Bayern Munich (Germany)

Atletico Madrid (Spain) vs Borussia Dortmund (Germany)

Real Madrid (Spain) vs Manchester City (England)

Paris Saint-Germain (France) vs Barcelona (Spain)

Second Leg – April 16-17

Bayern Munich (Germany) vs Arsenal (England)

Borussia Dortmund (Germany) vs Atletico Madrid (Spain)

Manchester City (England) vs Real Madrid (Spain)

Barcelona (Spain) vs Paris Saint-Germain (France)

Semifinals

First Leg – April 30-May 1

Atletico Madrid (Spain) or Borussia Dortmund (Germany) vs Paris Saint-Germain (France) or Barcelona (Spain)

Arsenal (England) or Bayern Munich (Germany) vs Real Madrid (Spain) or Manchester City (England)

Second Leg- May 7-8

Paris Saint-Germain (France) or Barcelona (Spain) vs Atletico Madrid (Spain) or Borussia Dortmund (Germany)

Real Madrid (Spain) or Manchester City (England) vs Arsenal (England) or Bayern Munich (Germany).

