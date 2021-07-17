New Delhi: The UEFA Champions League 2023 Final would be hosted in Istanbul. The UEFA confirmed the news on Friday. The last two editions were scheduled to be hosted in the Turkish city but it was shifted due to the pandemic to Portugal.Also Read - Jadon Sanchi Apologises For Penalty Miss in EURO 2020 Final, Says 'Hate Will Never Win After Suffering Racist Abuse'

Last season’s final was between Chelsea and Manchester City, which was scheduled to be held in Ataturk Olympic Stadium. It was the UK government that had put Turkey on its red list and that forced the authorities to move it to Porto. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer Update: 'No Signs' CR7 is Leaving Juventus, Says Club Director Pavel Nedved

Saint Petersburg, initially scheduled to host the 2021 showpiece, will instead stage next year’s final, while Wembley will be the venue for 2024 final. Also Read - VIDEO: Gareth Southgate Consoles Tearful Bukayo Saka After Penalty Miss During Italy vs England EURO 2020 Final at Wembley

Munich, which was due to stage 2023 final, will now host the 2025 edition.