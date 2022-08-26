New Delhi: The draws for the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League is done and dusted and we will be witnessing a number of exciting clashes over the course of 9 months. Defending Champions Real Madrid are grouped with Leipzig, Shakhtar and Celtic and the Los Blancos rivals, Barcelona will be crossing swords with Bayern Munich yet again in the group stages along with Inter Milan and Viktoria Plzen in the group of death. Chelsea will be facing Milan in Group E. In Group G Manchester City will be up against Borussia Dortmund, which means Erling Haaland will be facing his former side. Lionel Messi’s PSG will be taking on Juventus, Benfica and Maccabi Haifa in Group H.Also Read - Karim Benzema Leads Ballon d'Or Nomination, Lionel Messi Left Out

Group A: Ajax, Liverpool, Napoli, Rangers.

Group B: Porto, Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, Club Brugge.

Group C: Bayern Munich, FC Barcelona, Inter Milan, Viktoria Plzen.

Group D: Eintracht Frankfurt, Tottenham, Sporting CP, Marseille.

Group E: AC Milan, Chelsea, Salzburg, Dinamo Zagreb.

Group F: Real Madrid, Leipzig, Shakhtar Donestsk, Celtic.

Group G: Manchester City, Borussia Dortmund, Sevilla, Copenhagen.

Group H: PSG, Juventus, Benfica, Maccabi Haifa.

Apart from the draws, the awards for UEFA's Best Player was also presented and quite expectedly, Karim Benzema has won the UEFA Men's Player of the Year for a brilliant season with Real Madrid. Spain and Barcelona Femeni's Alexia Putellas won the UEFA Women's Player of the Year and Benzema's boss Carlo Ancelotti bags the Coach of the Year Award.