Nyon: UEFA have announced on Monday that the draw of the Round of 16 fixture will be conducted again at 15:00 Central Time CET, due to technical software malfunction.Also Read - UEFA Champions League Draw Live Streaming: All You Need To Know About Round Of 16 Draw
Also Read - Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming La Liga Santander in India: When and Where to Watch RM vs ATL Live Stream Football Match Online on Voot, Jio TV; Telecast on MTV
Also Read - FC Barcelona Coach Xavi Reflects on Team's Psychological Issue
Manchester United were pitted against Villarreal which is a clear breach of competition rules as they have faced each other in the group stage.
After realising the technical glitch, the La Liga side were then drawn against Manchester City. The Red Devils of Manchester were not put in the correct pot as they were most likely to be pitted against Atletico Madrid, who were the next team to be picked.
It is a major howler from an esteemed Football federation, which is not expected at the highest level of club football.
Georgio Marchetti and Andrei Arshavin were in-charge of the draw proceedings.
This was the result of the draw before it was called off:-
Pre-Quarter-Finals:-
Benfica vs Real Madrid
Villarreal vs Manchester United
Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich
RB Salzburg vs Liverpool
Sporting Lisbon vs Juventus
Chelsea vs LOSC Lille
PSG vs Manchester United
According to IST, the draw will be conducted at 7:30 PM IST on Monday.