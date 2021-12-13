New Delhi: The UEFA Champions League (UCL) draw for the knockout stage is expected to take place on Monday. Defending Champions Chelsea along with other serious title contenders like Bayern Munich, Lionel Messi’s Paris Saint Germain (PSG), Cristiano Ronaldo starrer Manchester United, Liverpool have been reserved their place for the round of 16 phase for this current edition of the UEFA Champions League.Also Read - Rio Ferdinand to Gary Linekar; How Twitterverse Hailed Manchester United Star Cristiano Ronaldo For His Brace vs Atalanta in UCL Game

Liverpool (ENG), Manchester City (ENG), Manchester United (ENG), Real Madrid (ESP), Ajax (NED), Bayern (GER), Juventus (ITA), LOSC Lille (FRA) have already emerged victorious in the first round of the European Champions League qualifier at the club level. It is noteworthy that no club can face the same national association in the Round 16 category and also teams cannot play against the same sides whom they met in the earlier stages of the tournament.

With 13 points from 6 games, the defending champions Chelsea finished second in Group H behind table toppers – Juventus. Therefore, Chelsea can lock horns either with Ajax or Lille in the round 16 of the Champions League. The Premier League giants could once again contest another fierce match with rivals like Real Madrid or Bayern in the round of 16 of the elite tournament. Here's what you need to know about the next phase of the tournament.

When does the UEFA Champions League Round 16 draw Live Telecast start?

The UEFA Champions League last 16 draw will start at 4:30 pm IST on Monday, December 13. The UCL round of 16 draw will be held at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

Which channel will telecast the Champions League last-16 draw in India?

Football fans in India can watch the Champions League round of 16 draw on the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN).

Who all have qualified for Champions League knockout stage?

Confirmed group runners-up in UCL 2021/2022 (unseeded):

Atlético (ESP)

Benfica (POR)

Chelsea (ENG)

Inter (ITA)

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

Salzburg (AUT)

Sporting CP (POR)

Villarreal (ESP)

Confirmed group winners (seeded):

Ajax (NED)

Bayern (GER)

Juventus (ITA)

Liverpool (ENG)

LOSC Lille (FRA)

Manchester City (ENG)

Manchester United (ENG)

Real Madrid (ESP)