Barcelona continued their winning momentum in the ongoing Champions League by winning consecutive games with a 2-0 win over Juventus in Turin on Wednesday night. The Turin side was without their superstar Cristiano Ronaldo – who tested positive for Coronavirus on October 13.

The Catalans got off to a dream start as Ousmane Dembele opened the scoring as he found the back of the net in the 14th-minute of the match. He scored from outside the penalty area to give the visitors the lead. Despite trailing early on, Juventus were aggressive and were dominating proceedings in the first half. So much so that Alvaro Morata scored before 30 minutes of the game, but the flag was up and the goal not counted.

Morata came close to scoring on a number of occasions but Ronaldo was missed big time in the clash. More importantly, what was missed was his face-off with Messi.

Barcelona took the lead into half-time but would not have felt relieved knowing very well that Juve could strike back. That did not happen as no goals were scored in the second half, but in injury time, Messi finally opened his account via penalty, putting the final nail in the coffin for Juve.

With the win, Barca go top of Group G. They have six points from two games, while they are followed by Juventus – who have 3 points from two games.

Koeman agreed that his team had tried to put the boardroom issue out of their minds.

“I think we have to concentrate on the sporting side,” he said. “It doesn’t affect us and it doesn’t worry me. We put our energy into football,” as quoted by ESPN.

Meanwhile, Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo said the defeat will be used as a lesson and will help his side grow.

“It was a difficult game against a team that knows how to play and are further down the path than we are. We are a team under construction, with players who were playing only their second Champions League match,” Pirlo said.