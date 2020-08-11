UEFA Champions League Live Streaming Details

With the tournament now boiling down to its business, the Top 8 teams that will compete are Atalanta, Paris Saint-German, Manchester City, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Olympique Lyon, Red Bull Leipzig, and Atletico Madrid. The much-awaited quarters are set to kickstart from Wednesday in Lisbon, Portugal. Also Read - Amid Cristiano Ronaldo's PSG Transfer Rumours, Juventus Star Enjoys Vacation With Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez After Champions League Exit | POST

After the knockout of Liverpool by Atletico Madrid, this season will see a new winner and that is what makes the 2019-20 season even more exciting. Also Read - Shakhtar Donetsk vs FC Basel Live Streaming Details UEFA Europa League Quarter-Final: When & Where to Watch WOL vs SEV Online, Latest Football, TV Timings India, Probable XI, Sony Ten 2, SonyLIV

The UEFA Champions League is an annual club football competition organised by the Union of European Football Associations and contested by top-division European clubs, deciding the competition winners through a group and knockout format. Also Read - Wolves vs Sevilla Live Streaming Details UEFA Europa League Quarter-Final: When & Where to Watch WOL vs SEV Online, Latest Football Matches, TV Timings India, Probable XI, MSV-Arena, Airtel TV, SonyLIV

The final will be played on August 23.

UEFA Champions League 2019-20: Full fixtures, schedule, timings of Quarter-Finals, Semi-Finals and Final (all matches at 12:30 AM IST):

Quarter-finals

Atalanta (ITA) v Paris Saint-Germain (FRA): Wednesday, Estadio da Luz

RB Leipzig (GER) v Atletico Madrid (ESP): Thursday, Estadio Jose Alvalade

Barcelona (ESP) v Bayern Munich (GER): Friday, Estadio da Luz

Manchester City (ENG) v Lyon (FRA): Saturday, Estadio Jose Alvalade

Semi-finals

RB Leipzig or Atletico Madrid v Atalanta or Paris Saint-Germain: Tuesday, August 18, Estadio da Luz

Manchester City or Lyon v Barcelona or Bayern Munich: Wednesday, August 19, Estadio Jose Alvalade

Final on August 23 at Estadio da Luz

Where to watch the matches in India?

The Champions League matches will be telecast on Sony Ten 2.

How and where to watch online Champions League matches live streaming?

The Champions League matches will be available on the SonyLIV app.