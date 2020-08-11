UEFA Champions League Live Streaming Details
With the tournament now boiling down to its business, the Top 8 teams that will compete are Atalanta, Paris Saint-German, Manchester City, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Olympique Lyon, Red Bull Leipzig, and Atletico Madrid. The much-awaited quarters are set to kickstart from Wednesday in Lisbon, Portugal.
After the knockout of Liverpool by Atletico Madrid, this season will see a new winner and that is what makes the 2019-20 season even more exciting.
The UEFA Champions League is an annual club football competition organised by the Union of European Football Associations and contested by top-division European clubs, deciding the competition winners through a group and knockout format.
The final will be played on August 23.
UEFA Champions League 2019-20: Full fixtures, schedule, timings of Quarter-Finals, Semi-Finals and Final (all matches at 12:30 AM IST):
Quarter-finals
Atalanta (ITA) v Paris Saint-Germain (FRA): Wednesday, Estadio da Luz
RB Leipzig (GER) v Atletico Madrid (ESP): Thursday, Estadio Jose Alvalade
Barcelona (ESP) v Bayern Munich (GER): Friday, Estadio da Luz
Manchester City (ENG) v Lyon (FRA): Saturday, Estadio Jose Alvalade
Semi-finals
RB Leipzig or Atletico Madrid v Atalanta or Paris Saint-Germain: Tuesday, August 18, Estadio da Luz
Manchester City or Lyon v Barcelona or Bayern Munich: Wednesday, August 19, Estadio Jose Alvalade
Final on August 23 at Estadio da Luz
Where to watch the matches in India?
The Champions League matches will be telecast on Sony Ten 2.
How and where to watch online Champions League matches live streaming?
The Champions League matches will be available on the SonyLIV app.