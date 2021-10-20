Madrid, Oct 20: Antoine Griezmann almost scripted a comeback for Atletico Madrid as Liverpool hold their nerves to beat the Spanish side by 3-2, courtesy of a Mohammed Salah brace at the Wanda Metropolitano on Tuesday.Also Read - Paris Saint-Germain vs RB Leipzig Live Streaming UEFA Champions League in India: Preview, Predicted XIs - Where to Watch PSG vs LEP Live Football Stream Online Today; TV Telecast in India

The game was only eight minutes old when Mohamed Salah put Liverpool ahead after cutting in from the right, dipping his shoulder and firing in a left-foot shot that took a touch off Geoffrey Kondogbia before finding the net late on Tuesday night.

It was 2-0 just five minutes later when Naby Keita latched onto Felipe's poor clearance to volley past Jan Oblak in the Atletico goal to seemingly put Liverpool on track to a comfortable win, Xinhua reports. That changed in the 20th minute when Griezmann put the finishing touch to a move that started with Thomas Lemar, before Koke sent a low ball into the Liverpool area for the Frenchman to prod home from close range.

Alisson did well to save from Griezmann shortly afterwards when he was clean through on goal, but the Liverpool keeper’s save merely delayed the equaliser and Griezmann made it 2-2 with a crisp shot in the 34th minute after excellent work from Joao Tomas gave him space to finish.

Alisson saved magnificently from Yannick Carrasco immediately after the break, before Griezmann left his side with 10 men after his rush of blood. The Frenchman went for a reckless challenge for the ball with Brazilian sriker Roberto Firmino early in the second half, but his high foot hit Firmino’s face that left the referee with little option other than to send him off, in what was the decisive moment in an exciting game.

Atletico tried to break up the play as much as possible after the ending off with a series of niggling fouls and constant appeals for free kicks, but Liverpool got a breakthrough with 12 minutes left. Mario Hermoso committed a needless shove on Diogo Jota and Salah beat Oblak from the penalty spot.

Atletico made a quadruple substitution with 10 minutes left to play and thought they had a penalty of their own after Jose Gimenez went down under a challenge from Jota, but the referee overturned his original decision after a VAR check and Liverpool claimed an important win.

