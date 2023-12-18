UEFA Champions League, Round Of 16: Manchester City To Face FC Copenhagen, Barcelona Drawn With Napoli

Top Recommended Stories

The two-legged UEFA Champions League Round-of-16 matchups will be played from February 13-14.

Published: December 18, 2023 8:08 PM IST

By Associated Press

The UEFA Champions League Round of 16 draw is out. (Image: UCL/X)

Nyon: Defending champions Manchester City were handed the most benign draw for the round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League after being picked to play Copenhagen, the Danish champion making its first appearance at this stage since 2011. The draw was made Monday at UEFA’s headquarters, with the standout matchup being Napoli taking on Barcelona. Paris Saint-Germain weren’t punished as hard as it could be for finishing second in its group, with the French team facing a Real Sociedad team playing in its first Champions League season in a decade.

Real Madrid, seeking a record-extending 15th European Cup title, will play Leipzig while Inter Milan, last season’s beaten finalist, plays Atletico Madrid. It’s also Porto vs. Arsenal, PSV Eindhoven vs. Borussia Dortmund and Lazio vs. Bayern Munich.

In the last 16, teams cannot play an opponent from their own country or a team they already faced in the group stage. There’s no country protection after that. The two-legged round-of-16 matchups will be played from February 13-14.

UEFA Champions League Round Of 16

  • Porto (Portugal) vs Arsenal (England)
  • Napoli (Italy) vs Barcelona (Spain)
  • Paris Saint-Germain (France) vs Real Sociedad (Spain)
  • Inter Milan (Italy) vs Atletico Madrid (Spain)
  • PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) vs Borussia Dortmund (Germany)
  • Lazio (Italy) vs Bayern Munich (Germany)
  • Copenhagen (Denmark) vs Manchester City (England)
  • Leipzig (Germany) vs Real Madrid (Spain)

