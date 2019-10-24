Michy Batshuayi’s late winner handed Chelsea a vital 1-0 win over Ajax in a Group H Champions League clash on Wednesday. Batshuayi came in as substitute as youthful Chelsea gave a solid account of themselves in an impressive show in Amsterdam.

“It’s feels huge, which always scares me because there’s a lot to do. We’re entitled to be excited about the way we played tonight. That’s the blueprint. No excuses from now to dip from that,” Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said after the win.

He added, “They’re still babies in terms of Champions League minutes… football will continue to give you tests all the time to I don’t want to say they’re there or ‘this is it’. But I thought the balance of young players that are learning quickly and the experienced players who they rely on to set examples feels good.”

Yaroslav Rakitsiky opened the scoring for Zenit St. Petersburg in the 25th minute before second-half strikes from Konrad Laimer and Marcel Sabitzer ensured an impressive comeback win for RB Leipzig. The win lifted Leipzig to the top of Group G with six points ahead of Petersburg who have four points. In the other Group G match, Benfica won their first CL match of the season as they beat Olympique Lyonnas 2-1. Rafa Silva put Benfica ahead in the fourth minute for a 1-0 lead which they managed to carry on for the majority of the night. However, Memphis Depay cancelled out the opener with 20 minutes on the clock. Pizzi then scored an easy winner in the 85th minute to seal the deal.

Jonathan Ikone scored a dramatic late winner for Lille in a hard earned 1-1 draw with 10-man Valencia in the other Group H match. Valencia looked set for full points after Denis Cheryshev gave visitors the lead with his 63rd minute strike. However, five minutes into the stoppage time, Cheryshev, a second-half substitute, scored a brilliant equaliser to keep Lille’s hopes of progress to next stage alive.