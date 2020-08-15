Bayern Munich beat Barcelona 8-2 on Friday to reach the semi-final of the Champions League. It was the much-anticipated match but unfortunately, it turned out to be a one-sided contest as Barcelona was humiliated. Bayern scored four goals in the first half and the equal number in the second. Thomas Müller, Phillipe Coutinho scored twice as Ivan Perišić, Serge Gnabry, Joshua Kimmich and Robert Lewandowski also found the net. Also Read - Lionel Messi Asked if he Would Pass Cristiano Ronaldo if They Played Together? Barcelona Star Answers Ahead of Champions League Quarters vs Bayern Munich

Thomas Muller got things started as he broke the deadlock in the fourth minute of the match, but the lead did not last for a long time as three minutes later, Barcelona got on board, thanks to an own goal by David Alaba. In the 21st-minute, Bayern once again took the lead with a goal from Ivan Perišić and then six minutes later Serge Gnabry found the back of the net to make it 3-1. Four minutes later Muller found the back of the net for the second time in the night, Barcelona's defense looked weak and left a lot to be desired.

Bayern went into half-time, comfortably placed 4-1. After the break, Luiz Suarez got one back in the 57th-minute, but it seemed to little too late, as Bayern were hungry for more. They scored four more goals against a dejected Barcelona defence. Barcelona conceded eight for the first time since 1946, something that would haunt them.

Barca, for the first time since 2008 finished a season without a significant title. It hasn’t lifted the European trophy since 2015. It is also the first time since 2007 that no Spanish club has made it to the semifinals.

The win kept alive Bayern’s quest for a sixth title, which would move it ahead of Barcelona. It will be back in the semifinals for the first time since 2018 when it lost to Real Madrid in the last four.