UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier: Albania fans looked puzzled as they realised that it was not their national anthem that was being played ahead of the Euro 2020 Qualifier with France. Distraught fans seemed to protest against the error as the cameras captured their angry faces. It was the national anthem of Andorra that was being played mistakingly. UEFA was left red-faced after the Armenian players decided not to start the match in protest of the wrong national anthem being played. Some players angrily looked towards the referee but nothing could be done. UEFA realised the mistake and after dilly-dally decided to play the correct national anthem and that delayed kick-off.

Here is the video that is going viral:

France-Albania UEFA qualifier delayed after French play Andorran national anthem instead of Albanian, enraging Albania & leading them to refuse to start the match until the proper anthem was played pic.twitter.com/Qr3oT9rSpN — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) September 7, 2019

“I apologised to the bench and the coach,” Deschamps told a press conference following his side’s 4-0 win that kept the world champions top of Group H on goal difference.

“It’s something that should not happen, but it happened. I understand the position of the Albanians and it is logical that we waited until the Albanians could have their anthem before that match.”

“When you have a Kingsley Coman in this form, it’s hard to stop him,” Deschamps said. “It’s been a while since he’s been with us. He has always had his qualities but he is more decisive and effective.

“When he is like that, it’s hard for his opponents. It’s nice to see him on such a level.”

France’s next opponent is Andorra at home on Tuesday.