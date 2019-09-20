Manchester United and Arsenal, the two English clubs who their European season on Thursday, saw two teenagers rising up at one of the highest occasions to help their team secure a win. Teenage sensation of the Gunner Bukayo Saka scored his first goal in his club’s rout of 10-man Frankfurt, while 17-year-old Mason Greenwood scored the only goal of the match to see United begining their campaign with a win.

Given how the Gunners started their season, the tour to Frankfurt was not anticipated to be an easy one. But as it went, the North Londoners were on a different level yesterday as they defeated Eintracht Frankfurt 3-0. Jow Willock had put the visitors ahead in the 38th minute. Saka and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored two late goals for Arsenal after one of home team’s midfielders Dominik Kohr was sent off.

3️⃣ goals

3️⃣ points ✅ A great start to our @EuropaLeague campaign! 🏆 #UEL — Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 19, 2019

For the Reds of Manchester, it was a tough day at the job before Greenwood came into the team’s rescue. Hosting the Kazakh champion Astana, the Ole Gunnar Solksjaer-managed side should have had it easy but a spirited performance from the visitors saw the home team struggling to find the back of the nets until the 72nd minute. The teenager rose up to the occasion and scored the 73rd-minute winner for the home team much to the joy of tiring United fans.

Among the other matches, AS Roma registered a 1-0 win over Basaksehir in Group J. Apoel Nicosia and Dudelange of Luxembourg played a 7-goal thriller before two late goals saw the team Dudelange seal a home victory. Sevilla thrashed Qarabag 3-0 in their home to start their European season with an exemplary performance. The shocker of the night came in the form of Bulgarian side Ludogorets humiliating CSKA Moscow 5-1 in a Group H encounter.