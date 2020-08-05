UEFA Europa League 2020, Round of 16 Live Streaming Details

The UEFA Europa League is an annual football club competition organised by UEFA since 1971 for eligible European football clubs. Clubs qualify for the competition based on their performance in their national leagues and cup competitions. Also Read - Juventus' Paulo Dybala Voted Serie A's MVP Ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo

Live Football Streaming Details

What: UEFA Europa League 2020

When: August 5-7

TV Broadcast: Sony Sports Network

Where to Stream Online in India: SonyLIV App

UEFA Europa League 2020 FULL SCHEDULE (Time in IST)

Wednesday, August 5 – Evening

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Wolfsburg, 10:25 pm IST (Indian Standard Time)

FC Copenhagen vs Istanbul Basaksehir, 10:25 pm IST

Thursday, August 6 – Early Morning

Manchester United vs LASK, 00:30 am IST

Inter Milan vs Getafe, 00:30 am IST

Thursday, August 6 – Evening

Bayer Leverkusen vs Rangers, 10:25 pm IST

Sevilla vs AS Roma, 10:25 pm IST

Friday, August 7 – Early Morning

FC Basel vs Eintracht Frankfurt, 00:30 am IST

Wolves vs Olympiacos, 00:30 am IST

Previously called the UEFA Cup, the competition has been known as the UEFA Europa League since the 2009–10 season, following a change in format. For UEFA footballing records purposes, the UEFA Cup and UEFA Europa League are considered the same competition, with the change of name being simply a rebranding.

In 1999, the UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup was abolished and merged with the UEFA Cup. For the 2004–05 competition, a group stage was added prior to the knockout phase. The 2009 re-branding included a merge with the UEFA Intertoto Cup, producing an enlarged competition format, with an expanded group stage and a change in qualifying criteria. The winner of the UEFA Europa League qualifies for the UEFA Super Cup and, since the 2014–15 season, the following season’s UEFA Champions League, entering at the group stage.