UEFA Europa League Last 16 Draw

The UEFA Europa League last-16 draw was out and according to that, Manchester United will lock horns with AC Milan, while Arsenal will travel when they take on Olympiacos. Ajax would face Young Boys as Dynamo Kyiv will play Villarreal.

United will not have it easy against the seven-time champions. It would be an interesting match-up as Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be up against his former club – with whom he won the same title in 2017. The Swedish footballer has been in top form as AC Milan is on the brink of lifting their first Italian league title since 2011. The 39-year old found the back of the net on 14 occasions in 13 outings.

How the draw will work

The balls containing the names of the 16 teams will be placed in a large bowl and shuffled. The first team drawn will play its first match at home against the second team drawn. The same procedure will then be repeated for the other ties.

Fixtures may be reversed where there are stadium or city clashes, namely Arsenal and Tottenham, or Dynamo Kyiv and Shakhtar Donetsk.

There is no seeding or country protection.

When do ties take place?

The round of 16 first legs are scheduled for Thursday 11 March, with the second legs on 18 March. Kick-off times are split between 18:55 CET and 21:00 CET. The quarter-final and semi-final draw is on 19 March.

Europa League last-16 draw in full

Ajax vs Young Boys

Dynamo Kyiv vs Villarreal

Roma vs Shakhtar Donetsk

Olympiacos vs Arsenal

Dinamo Zagreb vs Tottenham

Man Utd vs AC Milan

Slavia Prague vs Rangers

Granada vs Molde

When will the ties be played?

The first legs of all ties at this stage will take place on March 11.

With so many heavyweight teams clashing in March, it is set to be the month football lovers have been waiting for.