The first ‘Big Final’ of Europe is all set to take place in Baku today with Chelsea and Arsenal locking horns in the final of UEFA Europa League. This is the first time that both the European competitions will have their finals played between the clubs of English Premier League. The other final will have Liverpool and Tottenham vying for the Champions League title, in Madrid, on Saturday.

Chelsea, will look to end their season, which has somewhat been groggy with the team finishing a distant third in EPL, with a high. The Blues had their campaign rocked by various issues in the form of transfer ban and the rumours of Hazard’s exit. Manager Maurizzio Sarri is also likely to be sacked after this match. However, having secured a Champions League spot for the next season Chelsea have an unfeigned opportunity to leave behind their woes and conclude the season with glory. But, with a longstanding injury list containing names of Antonio Rudiger, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who are already set to miss the game. French midfielder N’Golo Kante also picked up couple of injuries and his selection in the playing XI is highly doubtful.

From Greece in September to Azerbaijan in May… We’ve had a @EuropaLeague campaign to remember, let’s finish with one more win! 💪#UELfinal pic.twitter.com/jFHgLIiIBH — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 29, 2019

Arsenal, on the other hand, had a similar kind of season with the team failing to get their full potential out in the field. Failing to earn a spot in the top four of EPL, They are left with no other option but to win the final in Baku to earn a spot in the next season of Champions League. The Unai Emery-led side also face some adversities in the form of player injuries. Players like Aaron Ramsey and Hector Bellerin are already out of the game. Howver, the inclusion of Danny Welback was a surprise as he has not played a single match since late 2018.

Excitement and nerves keeping you awake? 👀 Relive our journey to Baku with every goal from this season’s @EuropaLeague campaign 🏆 #UELfinal pic.twitter.com/Kgckjz8i8l — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) May 29, 2019

Expected Starting XIs:

Chelsea: Kepa, Alonso, Luiz, Christensen, Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kovacic, Barkley, Hazard, Pedro, Giroud.

Arsenal: Cech, Kolasinac, Monreal, Koscielny, Sokratis, Maitland-Niles, Xhaka, Torreira, Ozil, Lacazette, Aubameyang.

Here’s a look at WHEN and WHERE to watch the Chelsea vs Arsenal UEFA Europa League final.

When and where is the Chelsea vs Arsenal UEFA Europa League final match?

The UEFA Europa League final between Chelsea and Arsenal will be played on May 30, 2019 in Baku Olympic Stadium, Azerbaijan.

What time does the Chelsea vs Arsenal UEFA Europa League final match begin in India?

The UEFA Europa League final between Chelsea and Arsenal will start at 12:30 A.M. IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the Chelsea vs Arsenal UEFA Europa League final match in India?

The UEFA Europa League final between Chelsea and Arsenal will be telecast in India on Sony Ten 2/HD, Sony Ten 1/HD.

Where can I watch the online streaming of the Chelsea vs Arsenal UEFA Europa League final match in India?

The online streaming of the UEFA Europa League final between Chelsea and Arsenal will be availabe on SONY LIV.