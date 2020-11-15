France shocked defending champions Portugal with a second-half goal from N’Golo Kante in Lisbon to reach the semi-final of the ongoing National League. France dominated from the start but could not find the back of the net. Anthony Martial came close on a number of occasions in the first half, but the final touch eluded him. Also Read - POR vs FRA Dream11 Team Prediction UEFA Nations League 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Predicted XIs For Today's Portugal vs France Group 3 at Estádio da Luz 1.15 AM IST November 15 Sunday

With the 54th-minute strike, Kante broke his goal drought as he scored his second international goal – and his first since 2016.

The win for France also meant that the top group A3 with 13 points from five games. Portugal – who have been in ominous form – lost only their second game since the 2018 World Cup.

Also what hurt Portugal was Cristiano Ronaldo not finding the back of the net. He missed a free-kick from close quarters and could not score.

“Given the quality of the opposition, it’s of course one of our best performances of recent times,” France coach Didier Deschamps said of Portugal, who are the European champions.

“We deserved the win and we’ve fulfilled our objective of finishing top. I’m very proud of the players. They proved tonight that France are still a great team,” he added.

Antonie Griezmann also reacted on Twitter after the win:

On joue ensemble, on court ensemble, on souffre ensemble, on GAGNE ENSEMBLE 🇨🇵🇨🇵 pic.twitter.com/yN78f1h9zu — Antoine Griezmann (@AntoGriezmann) November 14, 2020

“I don’t know what went wrong in the first half, it wasn’t what I expected but it was my responsibility,” said Portugal coach Fernando Santos.

“We were better in the second half but then conceded the goal which settled the game… we had three or four chances to equalise,” he added.