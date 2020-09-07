Chasing his 100th international goal, Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo – who missed out on the game against Croatia – has hinted at making a return for the UEFA Nations League game against Sweden. Ronaldo missed the game against Croatia which Portugal won 4-1 was because of the bee bite. Ronaldo was seen in the stands enjoying the game without a mash and was soon reprimanded by a woman. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo Asked to Wear Face Mask During Portugal 4-1 Croatia UEFA Nations League | WATCH

The good news is that Ronaldo is back in training. Ronaldo posted a picture captioned, "Happy to be back".

Portugal plays Sweden on Tuesday in Solna, and Ronaldo could create history in that fixture. Ronaldo joining the side will also bolster their attack, which is in top-form.

The 35-year-old Juventus star has now scored 99 international goals and is chasing the men’s record of 109 by Ali Daei of Iran. The 35-year-old has been in top form scoring 37 goals in 46 games this season

Meanwhile, there were rumours that the Juve star may leave Turin, but the speculations were soon put to rest. Despite winning a record consecutive seventh Serie A title this year, Juventus lost to Lyon in the Champions League pre-quarters on basis of away goals.

According to reports, Ronaldo recently got engaged to long-time girlfriend Georgina Rodrigues. Rodrigues took to Instagram to flaunt her ring, making things evident.

The three-time Ballon D’Or-winner will look to make it a century against Sweden.