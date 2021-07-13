New Delhi: The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has announced the official Team of the Tournament for Euro 2020. The team was announced days after the final contest where Italy beat England 3-2 in a penalty shootout. The mega tournament which was scheduled to held last year was postponed to 2021 and turned out to be a huge success like previous editions.Also Read - Ben Stokes Hails England Football Team After Euro 2020 Final Loss vs Italy, Calls Them Absolute Legends

Italy's Gianluigi Donnarumma, who was announced the player of the tournament, was chosen as the goalkeeper in the XI as he also saved a couple of penalty shots in the summit clash. He kept three clean sheets throughout Euro 2020.

In the defensive department, England's Harry Maguire and Italy's Leonardo Bonucci were chosen as the center backs over the players. Kyle Walker finds his place in the line-up as a right-back. Leonardo Spinazzola also got picked as the right-back despite missing the semifinal and final after injuring his Achilles tendon.

👕🙌 Introducing the official Team of the Tournament for #EURO2020 Who would be your captain? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/goGLi6qQzj — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) July 13, 2021



Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is the only player from Denmark to get picked on the team. He provided three assists in Denmark’s dream campaign. While Italy and Chelsea star Jorginho was chosen in the XI alongside 19-year-old Spain starlet Pedri who had a great Euro 2020.

Some big names were missing from the attacking department in the Euro 2020 team of the tournament. The Golden Boot winner Cristiano Ronaldo was not picked in the XI despite scoring five goals. Patrik Schick, who also netted the same amount of goals, missed out on his place as Federico Chiesa (Italy), Romelu Lukaku (Belgium), Raheem Sterling (England) lead the attacking charge.

UEFA EURO 2020 team of the tournament:

Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy)

Defenders: Kyle Walker (England), Leonardo Bonucci (Italy), Harry Maguire (England), Leonardo Spinazzola (Italy)

Midfielders: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Denmark), Jorginho (Italy), Pedri (Spain)

Forwards: Federico Chiesa (Italy), Romelu Lukaku (Belgium), Raheem Sterling (England).