London, Sep 28: The governing body of football in Europe, UEFA is set to take serious legal action against few of the best clubs in the world as confirmed on Tuesday.Also Read - Barcelona vs Levante Live Streaming LaLiga Santander in India: Preview, Predicted XIs – Where to Watch Barca vs LEV Live Stream Football Match Online on Voot, JIO TV; TV Telecast in India

Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus were among the 12 founding clubs of the so-called European Super League which was set up in April to challenge the UEFA Champions League as the elite club competition in Europe but they failed within 48 hours and withdrew their names, following huge backlash from football fans and pundits all around the world. Also Read - Juventus Claimed First Victory in Serie A Season With 3-2 Win over Spezia

UEFA decided in May that it would fine the nine clubs including the Big Six from English Premier League and would consider to take legal action against Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus as they remain committed to the Super League, reports Xinhua. Also Read - La Liga: Marco Asensio, Karim Benzema Star as Real Madrid Beat Mallorca 6-1

Late on Monday, UEFA declared that the proceedings against the three clubs “null and void” after a commercial court in Madrid ruled out that governing body had no authority to take action.

However, UEFA changed their mind on Tuesday morning saying that “UEFA does not recognize the jurisdiction of the Court in Madrid and firmly believes that it has always acted in full compliance with the pending proceedings –UEFA has today made formal submissions to the Court in Madrid evidencing its ongoing compliance with the orders.”

“In addition, UEFA has filed a motion for the recusal of the judge presiding over the current proceedings as it believes there are significant irregularities in these proceedings. In line with Spanish law — and in the fundamental interests of justice — UEFA fully expects the judge in question to immediately stand aside pending the full and proper consideration of this motion,” read the statement released on UEFA’s website.

UEFA confirmed that they would make a formal appeal to a higher court and would continue to take all necessary steps.

(With Inputs From IANS)