Khabib Nurmagomedov defeated Justin Gaethje at the UFC 254 on Saturday at the Flash Forum on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. Fighting with a broken foot, Nurmagomedov won via triangle choke at 1 minute, 34 seconds of the second round.

This was the Russian mixed martial arts fighter's first bout since his father passed away in July this year due to COVID-19 related complications.

And after his 29th win, fulfilling a promise he made his mother, announced retirement.

“It was the first time after what happened with my father, when the UFC called me about (fighting) Justin, I talked with my mother for three days. She didn’t want me to fight without father, but I promised her it was going to be my last fight, and if I give my word, I have to follow this. It was my last fight here,” he said.

Nurmagomedov made one request with the UFC authorities – rank him as the number one pound-for-pound fighter.

“I know only one thing I want from UFC: You guys have to [rank me] No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world, because I deserve this,” he said.

Gaethje praised his opponent calling Nurmagomedov the toughest human being on the planet.

“What this guy has been through, we’re all lucky that we got to see him fight tonight,” White said. “… Apparently, he was in the hospital and he broke his foot three weeks ago. So he has two broken toes and a bone in his foot that’s broken. That’s what his corner told me. He’s the toughest human being on the planet. He’s the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world,” he said.