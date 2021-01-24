In a much-awaited UFC 257 clash, Dustin Poirier stunned the world by defeating veteran Conor McGregor in the second round on Sunday at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. It was the first time the American returned to the Octagon in over a year and lost the match by technical knockout. Also Read - Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier Live Streaming UFC in India: Where to Watch McGregor vs Poirier UFC 257 LIVE Main Card- Preview, Fight Predictions, India Time

After the game, Khabib Nurmagomedov – who has been Conor McGregor’s rival in the past reacted. Khabib feels too many changes in the team and leaving people who made the latter the champions led to his downfall.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: “This is what happened, when you change your team, leave the sparring partners who made you a champion and sparring with little kids, far away from reality.”

Also what this loss does is – it rules out the chance of a big-money rematch between Khabib and McGregor in the future.

After the shock loss, McGregor said: “I have to dust it off and come back.”

Initially, Dustin soaked up the pressure of the punches from the fan favourite, but then once he settled, he started to get in his own and dominate proceedings.

This was a rematch between second-ranked lightweight and former interim champion Dustin Poirier and former featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor – UFC 257. Conor McGregor – 22-4 – had claimed that he’s hungry as ever and was looking for more blood and vigour in the lead-up to fighting Poirier – 26-1-6 – on Sunday.