UFC 294: Indian Fighter Anshul Jubli Fails To Seal Debut; Mike Breeden Secure First UFC Win By Knockout

Anshul Jubli suffered a knockout loss against Mike Breeden in his debut at the UFC 294 event

Anshul Jubli vs Mike Breeden (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Anshul Jubli failed to seal his UFC debut with a win The Indian fighter who goes by the name “King of Lion” made his debut on the star-studded UFC 294 card. He was headlining the early-prelims card and fought against Mike Breeden. Despite putting on an impressive outing and being ahead in the first two rounds, Breeden made a remarkable comeback in the final round and ended his losing streak with a knockout over the Indian fighter.

The fight started well for Jubli as he managed to put up a clinic in the first two rounds and won the first two rounds on the judges’ scorecard. However, despite having an assured win on the scorecard, the young fighter from Dehradun stuck to the exchange in the pocket against the American. Breeden was a man on a mission in the final round as he needed a finish and he secured that with his aggressive and taunting approach.

The UFC 294 card will be headlined by the clash for the Lightweight Championship between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski. Earlier, former Champion Charles Oliveira was supposed to take on Islam in the rematch but he had ruled himself out due to a cut above the eye that he got in sparring. The Featherweight Champion Alexander took the fight on an 11-day short notice.

In the co-main event, former Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman is set to take on the rising prospect Khamzat Chimaev. The bout was earlier scheduled between Paulo Costa and Chimaev. Costa was ruled out of the fight due to a staph infection.

