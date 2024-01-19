Home

UFC 297: Check Full Fight Card Of Upcoming Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis PPV

Sean Strickland is set to defend his Middleweight title against Dricus du Plessis at UFC 297. Check the complete fight card of the upcoming UFC event.

UFC 297 Fight Card (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: UFC is set to return with the first numbered Pay-Per-View of the year 2024 with UFC 297 which will be headlined by Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis. Sean will take on Du Plessis in his first-ever title defence for the Middleweight Championship at the Scotiabank Arena in Canada, on January 20. The match will be telecasted in India on January 21.

There was a lot of bad blood between the two 185-ers as they also got into a physical altercation during the during the UFC 296 event at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Nevada. However, both fighters seemed to have squashed the beef ahead of their big fight.

Sean will be entering the fight as an underdog. However, the striker put on a once-in-a-lifetime kind of performance against Israel Adesanya to win his first-ever UFC title. On the other hand, Du Plessis is undefeated in the Ultimate Fighting Championship and holds finishes over guys like Robert Whittaker, Derek Brunson, and Darren Till. He would like to extend his win streak and get his hands on the prestigious UFC gold.

The UFC 297 card is stacked and has some of the really big names fighting in there. Here is the complete fight card of the upcoming UFC PPV

UFC 297 Full Fight Card

Main Card

Middleweight: Sean Strickland (c) vs Dricus du Plessis

Women’s Bantamweight: Raquel Pennington vs Mayra Bueno Silva

Welterweight: Neil Magny vs Mike Malott

Middleweight: Chris Curtis vs Marc-André Barriault

Featherweight: Arnold Allen vs Movsar Evloev

Preliminary Card

Bantamweight: Brad Katona vs Garrett Armfield

Featherweight: Charles Jourdain vs Sean Woodson

Bantamweight: Serhiy Sidey vs Ramon Taveras

Women’s Strawweight: Gillian Robertson vs Polyana Viana

Early Prelims Card

Welterweight: Yohan Lainesse vs Sam Patterson

Women’s Flyweight: Jasmine Jasudavicius vs Priscila Cachoeira

Flyweight: Malcolm Gordon vs Jimmy Flick

UFC 297 has some entertaining fights like Arnold Allen vs Movsar Evloev, Charles Jourdain vs Sean Woodson, and Neil Magny vs Mike Malott. Fans can expect some high-octane action.

