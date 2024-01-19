By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
UFC 297: Check Full Fight Card Of Upcoming Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis PPV
Sean Strickland is set to defend his Middleweight title against Dricus du Plessis at UFC 297. Check the complete fight card of the upcoming UFC event.
New Delhi: UFC is set to return with the first numbered Pay-Per-View of the year 2024 with UFC 297 which will be headlined by Sean Strickland vs Dricus du Plessis. Sean will take on Du Plessis in his first-ever title defence for the Middleweight Championship at the Scotiabank Arena in Canada, on January 20. The match will be telecasted in India on January 21.
There was a lot of bad blood between the two 185-ers as they also got into a physical altercation during the during the UFC 296 event at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Nevada. However, both fighters seemed to have squashed the beef ahead of their big fight.
Sean will be entering the fight as an underdog. However, the striker put on a once-in-a-lifetime kind of performance against Israel Adesanya to win his first-ever UFC title. On the other hand, Du Plessis is undefeated in the Ultimate Fighting Championship and holds finishes over guys like Robert Whittaker, Derek Brunson, and Darren Till. He would like to extend his win streak and get his hands on the prestigious UFC gold.
The UFC 297 card is stacked and has some of the really big names fighting in there. Here is the complete fight card of the upcoming UFC PPV
UFC 297 Full Fight Card
Main Card
Middleweight: Sean Strickland (c) vs Dricus du Plessis
Women’s Bantamweight: Raquel Pennington vs Mayra Bueno Silva
Welterweight: Neil Magny vs Mike Malott
Middleweight: Chris Curtis vs Marc-André Barriault
Featherweight: Arnold Allen vs Movsar Evloev
Preliminary Card
Bantamweight: Brad Katona vs Garrett Armfield
Featherweight: Charles Jourdain vs Sean Woodson
Bantamweight: Serhiy Sidey vs Ramon Taveras
Women’s Strawweight: Gillian Robertson vs Polyana Viana
Early Prelims Card
Welterweight: Yohan Lainesse vs Sam Patterson
Women’s Flyweight: Jasmine Jasudavicius vs Priscila Cachoeira
Flyweight: Malcolm Gordon vs Jimmy Flick
UFC 297 has some entertaining fights like Arnold Allen vs Movsar Evloev, Charles Jourdain vs Sean Woodson, and Neil Magny vs Mike Malott. Fans can expect some high-octane action.
