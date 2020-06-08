Former featherweight and light-welterweight champion Conor McGregor has announced he’s retiring from the UFC for the third time in the space of four years. Also Read - Dana White Planning to Hold UFC 249 on Private Island Despite Criticism

McGregor made the surprising announcement via his official Twitter handle on Sunday morning

"Hey guys I've decided to retire from fighting," he posted on Twitter. "Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it's been!"

The 31-year-old retires with a record of 22 wins and four defeats.

He later told ESPN of being ‘bored’ and not being excited about the game anymore.

“I’m a bit bored of the game. I’m just not excited about the game. I don’t know if it’s no crowd. I don’t know what it is. There’s just no buzz for me. All this waiting around. There’s nothing happening. I’m going through opponent options, and there’s nothing really there at the minute. There’s nothing that’s exciting me,” he said.

McGregor made a superb return to the octagon earlier this year in January when he stopped American Donald Cerrone in just 40 seconds.

UFC president Dana White claims to have not been made aware of McGregor’s decision in advance.

“One of my people grabbed me and showed it to me on social media – that’s Conor, that’s how Conor works and does things,” White was quoted as saying by the BBC.

“Conor McGregor’s not going to need some money any time soon. He loves the fight, he’s passionate about it and he has an incredible fighter IQ. But whatever his reason is, when you say you want to retire, don’t worry about it. Do your thing, man,” he added.

On Saturday, White successfully pulled off UFC-250 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He, however, is not concerned by the fighters retiring saying.

“We’re in a pandemic, the world is a crazy place right now. If these guys want to sit out and retire right now, or if anybody feels uncomfortable in any shape or form about what’s going on, you don’t have to fight – it’s all good. So if that’s what’s Conor’s feeling right now, Jon Jones, Jorge Masvidal, I feel you,” he said.