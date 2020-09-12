MMA star Conor McGregor has been arrested for ‘attempted sexual assault’ on September 10 in Corsica. Also Read - Thought You Wanted to Beat The Best, Floyd Mayweather Asks Conor McGregor

According to news agency AFP, the UFC star was arrested after the alleged incident, complaints about which were filed on Thursday.

"Following a complaint filed on September 10 denouncing acts that could be described as attempted sexual assault and sexual exhibition, Mr. Conor Anthony Mac Gregor was the subject of a hearing by the police," wrote the prosecutor's office in a statement sent to AFP.

Not much has been revealed about the arrest or anything else regarding this case.

The 32-year old Irish retired from professional mixed martial artist and boxer. He is a former Ultimate Fighting Championship featherweight and lightweight champion.

As of August 31, 2020, he is #10 in the UFC men’s pound-for-pound rankings and #4 in the UFC lightweight rankings.

McGregor is a former Cage Warriors featherweight and lightweight champion. In 2015, at UFC 194, he defeated José Aldo for the UFC Featherweight Championship via knockout 13 seconds into the first round, which is the fastest victory in UFC title fight history.[12] Upon defeating Eddie Alvarez for the UFC Lightweight Championship at UFC 205, McGregor became the first fighter in UFC history to hold titles in two weight divisions simultaneously.

In his debut boxing match, he was defeated by Floyd Mayweather Jr and shot to instant recognition and from thereon in there was no looking back for the MMA star.