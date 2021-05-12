UFC superstar Conor McGregor, who is training with Indian heavyweight fighter Ramston Edwin Rodrigues, for his upcoming UFC 264 fight in June – urged Indians to stay safe during the Covid-19 crisis. On Tuesday evening, McGregor shared a photo along with Edwin Rodrigues on Instagram with a special message for his fans in India. Hailing the people of India for being strong, McGregor said that he is there with them in their fight against the novel virus. Also Read - Allu Arjun Tests Negative For Covid-19 After 15 Days in Isolation, Says 'Be Home, Be Safe'

“Training with India’s next heavyweight champion, @ramstonrodrigues. Working with Ramston, I know first hand how strong India and its people truly are! I stand with India in their fight through Covid. Let’s go India! We are with you! The world is with you!” McGregor wrote as captain to his post. Also Read - Why is Youth Getting More Affected With COVID in 2nd Wave? ICMR Chief Points Out 2 Reasons

McGregor’s training partner from India also responded to the UFC superstar’s post. While thanking McGregor, Edwin Rodrigues said he was confident that India would bounce back.

“Thank you champ @thenotoriousmma for your kind words and support to our great nation. We learn and come back stronger than ever. Stay strong India,” Rodrigues wrote.

With daily cases in excess of 3 lakh, India is reeling under the second wave of the Coronavirus. In the last 24 hours, India’s cumulative Covid toll has crossed the 2.5-lakh mark and reached 2,54,197. That comprises 4,205 deaths. India’s total Covid tally has now reached 2,33,40,938 while the active cases are at 37,04,099.