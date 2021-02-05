Merab Dvalishvili may hesitate to be anywhere close to ice or a lake, especially a combination of the two, for some time to come. Reason? The UFC star recently had a brilliant idea to get rid of his boredom: dive headfirst into a frozen lake. Also Read - Conor McGregor Leg Injury: Former Lightweight Champion Walks on Crutches After Loss Against Dustin Poirier at UFC 257, Says Leg is 'Completely Dead' | WATCH VIDEO

The result? As expected. Not anywhere close to fun. As soon as he dove, he realised the sheet was thicker than anticipated and to make it worse, there were tree branches sticking out as well once he br0ke through the barrier. Also Read - Conor McGregor Responds to Khabib Nurmagomedov After Loss Against Dustin Poirier in UFC 257, Says That's The Character of The Man, Behind The Mask

In a video, he shared on his Instagram account, Dvalishvili can be seen immediately making his way back with hands cupping his forehead and he looks all dazed. The video was part of a series of posts in which the mixed martial artist shared another video where he covered his bloodied head with a cloth. Also Read - Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier Live Streaming UFC in India: Where to Watch McGregor vs Poirier UFC 257 LIVE Main Card- Preview, Fight Predictions, India Time

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MERAB DVALISHVILI-THE MACHINE (@merab.dvalishvili)

And then there was a disturbing clip of the skin on his head being stapled with the 30-year-old writhing in pain.

“I thought a great day to train and run in the park,” Dvalishvili wrote. “Then I saw a pond which I thought was snow and water. BUT it turned out to be all ice and tree branches sticking out. As soon as I broke threw the ice I felt my skin peeling off . BUT nothing more painful then when they stapled my skin back together! Its all good now … feeling great.”

Dvalishvili, who competes in the bantamweight category, is currently on a five-match winning run and was to face Cody Stamann at UFC Vegas 18 but pulled out after contracting coronavirus.

They were also supposed to square off last December but then too Dvalishvili pulled out after hurting his back.

Well, to our readers, let this video be a lesson (as if it was needed anyway).