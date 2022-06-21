UGA vs BER Dream11 Team Prediction, CWC One Day Challenge League B Fantasy Hints

UGA vs BER Dream11 Team Prediction, CWC One Day Challenge League B Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Uganda vs Bermuda, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Lugogo Stadium at 12:30 PM IST June 21, Tuesday

Here is the CWC One Day Challenge League B Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and UGA vs BER Dream11 Team Prediction, UGA vs BER Fantasy Cricket Prediction, UGA vs BER Playing 11s CWC One Day Challenge League B, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Uganda vs Bermuda, Fantasy Playing Tips –CWC One Day Challenge League B.

TOSS – The CWC One Day Challenge League B toss between Uganda and Bermuda will take place at 12:00 PM (IST).

Time – 12:30 PM

Venue: Lugogo Stadium

UGA vs BER My Dream11 Team

Fred Achelam, Ronak Patel, Simon Ssesazi, Dennico Hollis, Malachi Jones, Kamau Leverock (C), Riazat Ali Shah, Dinesh Nakrani (VC), Zeko Burgess, Cosmas Kyewuta, Dalin Richardson

UGA vs BER Probable Playing XI

Uganda: Emmanuel Hasahya, Simon Ssesazi, Ronak Patel, Deusdedit Muhumuza, Brian Masaba©, Dinesh Nakrani, Riazat Ali Shah, Fred Achelam(wk), Frank Nsubuga, Cosmas Kyewuta, Juma Miyagi

Bermuda: Kamau Leverock©, Malachi Jones, Dominic Sabir, Dalin Richardson, Steven Bremar, Jabari Darrell, Najiyah Raynor, Dennico Hollis, Charles Trott, Amari Ebbin(wk), Zeko Burgess