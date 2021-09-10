UGA vs KEN Dream11 Team Predictions Uganda T20I Tri-Series

Uganda vs Kenya Dream11 Team Prediction Uganda T20I Tri-Series- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's UGA vs KEN at Entebbe Cricket Oval: In match no. 1 of Uganda T20I Tri-Series tournament, Kenya will take on hosts Uganda at the Entebbe Cricket Oval on Friday. The Uganda T20I Tri-Series UGA vs KEN match will start at 12:30 PM IST – September 10. Nigeria are the third team to take part in the competition. As many as 12 games will be played in the group stages and the top two will qualify for the finals. With Uganda holding the home advantage, they would be determined to thrive in the upcoming contest. However, Kenya have the services of several notable players and they'll look to kick-start the competition on a winning note. Here is the Uganda T20I Tri-Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and UGA vs KEN Dream11 Team Prediction, UGA vs KEN Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, UGA vs KEN Probable XIs Uganda T20I Tri-Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Uganda vs Kenya, Fantasy Playing Tips – Uganda T20I Tri-Series.

TOSS: The Uganda T20I Tri-Series toss between Kenya and Uganda will take place at 12 PM IST – September 10.

Time: 12:30 PM IST.

Venue: Entebbe Cricket Oval.

UGA vs KEN My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Irfan Karim, Arnold Otwani

Batsmen – Ronak Patel (C), Alex Obanda, Rushab Patel

All-rounders – Shem Ngoche (VC), Riazat Ali Shah

Bowlers – Nelson Odhiambo, Elijah Otieno, Bilal Hassan, Richard Agamire

UGA vs KEN Probable Playing XIs

Uganda: Simon Sesazi, Brian Masaba, Frank Akankwasa, Henry Ssenyondo, Panchal Harsh, Riazat Ali Shah, Dinesh Nakrani, Bilal Hassan, Fred Achelam, Arnold Otwani, Shahzad Ukani.

Kenya: Dominic Wesonga, Vraj Patel, Zahid Abbas, Rushab Patel, Irfan Karim, Elijah Otieno, Eugene maneno, Shem Ngoche, Alex Obanda, Nelson Odhiambo, Gurdeep Singh.

UGA vs KEN Squads

Uganda: Shahzad Ukani, Panchal Harsh, Arnold Otwani, Simon Sesazi, Bilal Hassan, Henry Ssenyondo, Fred Achelam, Frank Akankwasa, Brian Masaba (C), Kenneth Waiswa, Riazat Ali Shah, Frank Akankwasa, Harsh Panchal, Jonathan Kizza.

Kenya: Rushab Patel, Nelson Odhiambo, Zahid Abbas, Shem Ngoche, Elijah Otieno, Dominic Wesonga, Vraj Patel, Alex Obanda, Eugene Maneno, Gurdeep Singh, Irfan Karim, Nehemiah Odhiambo, Mohammed Kalyan, Emmanuel Bundi.

