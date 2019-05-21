Hosts Uganda beat Botswana in the ongoing 2019 International Cricket Council (ICC) men’s Twenty20 World Cup Africa final qualifiers. In a game played here on Monday, Uganda batted first to put on 142/7, while Botswana who chased collapsed at 90. Uganda emerged winners by 52 runs. “It is good to start with a win and we must be sharper when we face Namibia on Tuesday,” Uganda’s coach Steve Tikolo said.

Arnold Otwani was Uganda’s highest scorer with 44 runs, while Hamu Kayondo picked up 30 runs and Riazat Ali Shah 24 runs. Botswana’s highest run scorer was Vinoo Balakrishnan with 26 runs. Top seeded Namibia also got off to a winning start against Ghana. Ghana batted first to score 91/7 before the experienced Namibian team chased to score 92/1 to win by a massive 9 wickets and with 55 balls remaining.

The two qualifiers from Africa will join Papua New Guinea, United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong, Ireland, Netherlands, Oman, Scotland and Zimbabwe in the global qualifier, which will take place from October 11. Six teams will advance to the ICC Twenty20 World Cup in Australia in October next year.