Uganda Create History, Deny Zimbabwe For First-Ever Place In T20 World Cup 2024

Uganda join Namibia for two T20 World Cup 2024 spots from African region.

Uganda became the 20th team to qualify for T20 World Cup 2024. (Image: ICC)

New Delhi: Uganda denied Zimbabwe to create history as they qualified for the T20 World Cup for the first-ever time after beating Rwanda in the final African qualifier on Thursday. Uganda thus join Namibia in the main event next year to be held in USA and West Indies. Needing just a win to make it to the ‘Big Dance’, Uganda just had to beat winless Rwanda.

Batting first, Rwanda were all out for just 65 runs. For Uganda; Alpesh Ramjani, Dinesh Nakrani, Henry Ssenyondo and Brian Masaba took two wickets each. In reply, Uganda rode on Simon Ssesazi’s unbeaten 26 to romp home in just 8.1 overs.

