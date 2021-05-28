All members of the UK-bound Indian women’s cricket team have been administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine ahead of their upcoming away series against England beginning June 16. The Indian team, which is currently in quarantine in Mumbai, will begin its UK tour with a one-off Test in Bristol from June 16. It will be followed by two T20Is on July 9 and 11 in Northampton and three ODIs beginning June 27. Also Read - England Batsmen Don't Read Deliveries From my Hand: Axar Patel

"All the players of the women's team have got their first dose of vaccination. Most of them got it in their respective cities, while a few who didn't, got their first jabs on Thursday," a BCCI source said. Spin all-rounder Deepti Sharma on Thursday shared a picture of her taking the jab on twitter.

"Though I am a little scared of needles, but I still got myself vaccinated today. I urge people to please get vaccinated as soon as they can! #GotTheDose #We4Vaccine #CovidVaccine," she had tweeted.

The source said most of the players received Covishield vaccine and they will be administered their second dose by the UK health department. The Indian women’s team will depart for UK along with the men’s squad, led by skipper Virat Kohli, in a chartered flight on June 2.

The members of Indian men’s team, including Kohli, Mohammed Shami, Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant, have taken the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine at different centres in the country.

The players are expected to take their second dose of Covishield in the UK. Kohli and Co. will face New Zealand in the World Test Championship final in Southampton on June 18 before taking on England in a five-Test series.