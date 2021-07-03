UKR vs ENG Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Ukraine vs England Euro 2020 – Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Match UKR vs ENG. In the mega encounter on Euro 2020, Ukraine will lock horns against England on July 4. The biggest football competition in Europe is back as England and Ukraine will face each other in the high-octane clash to seal the place in. Ukraine started the tournament on a dull note on the group stage. While they bounced back brilliantly in their round of 16 with a stunning win over Sweden. On the other hand, England have performed well in this Euro and are now the front-runners to clinch the trophy. England and Ukraine Dream11 Team – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of UKR vs ENG, Dream 11 Team Player List, England Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips England and Ukraine, Euro 2020, Online Football Tips England and Ukraine, Euro 2020.

Here is today’s Dream11 pick for UKR vs ENG

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 12:30 AM IST – July 4, Sunday in India.

Goalkeeper: Jordan Pickford

Defenders: Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Oleksandr Karavaev

Midfielders: Oleksandr Zinchenko (VC), Serhiy Sydorchuk, Mason Mount, Kalvin Phillips

Strikers: Andriy Yarmolenko, Raheem Sterling(C)

Ukraine vs England probable XI:

Ukraine: Georgi Bushchan (GK), Illia Zabarnyi, Serhii Kryvtsov, Mykola Matvienko, Oleksandr Karavaev, Mykola Shaparenko, Taras Stepanenko, Serhiy Sydorchuk, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Andriy Yarmolenko, Roman Yaremchuk

England: Jordan Pickford (GK), Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Kalvin Phillips, Jordan Henderson, Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane, Jack Grealish

