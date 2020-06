Dream11 Team Prediction

UL vs CTB CPBL 2020: Captain And Fantasy Baseball Tips For Today's Unity 7-Eleven Lions vs China Trust Brothers Match at Taiwan 2:35 PM IST:

The Chinese Professional Baseball League is the top-tier professional baseball league in Taiwan. The league was established in 1989 and played the first season in 1990. CPBL eventually absorbed the competing Taiwan Major League in 2003. As of the 2020 season, the CPBL consists of five teams. The CPBL consists of Major and, since 2006, Minor leagues, with the Minor league team rosters consist of developmental and recovering players. CPBLTV is CPBL's official paid streaming and video-on-demand platform. It receives signals from each team's broadcasting partners and is available worldwide.

My Dream11 Team

C. Kai-Wen, S Chih-Chieh, C Tzu-Hsien, L Chen-Chang, C Kun-Yu, C Chieh-Hsien (c), W Wei-Chen, E Rogers and C Chung-Yu (vc)

Starting line-up

Unity 7-Eleven Lions Probable Nine:

Chen Ji-Xian, Lin Jingkai, S Chih-Chieh, Guo Fulin, Deng Zhi-Wei, Tang Zhaoting, Lin Zujie, Lin Anke

Chinatrust Brothers Probable Nine:

Chan Tzu Hsien, Chen Wen Chieh, Wang Wei Chen, Lin Chih Sheng, Esmil Rogers, Chou Szu Chi, Wu Tung Jung, Pan Chih Fang, Hsu Chi Hung

SQUADS

Unity 7-Eleven Lions: Cheng Kai-Wen, Su Chih-Chieh, Lin An-Ko, Chiang Liang-Wei, Tang Chao-Ting, Chen Chieh-Hsien, Lin Ching-Kai, Chen Yung-Chi, Kuo Fu-Lin, Yang Chia-Wei, Pan Chieh-Kai, Teng Chih-Wei, Chiang Chen-Yen, Pan Wei-Lun, Lin Chi-Wei, Chen Yun-Wen, Wang Yu-Pu, Liu Hsuan-Ta, Huang Chun-Yen, Chiu Hao-Chun, Cheng Chun-Jen, Lin Hang, Chen Chung-Yu, Lin Yu-Le

China Trust Brothers: Chan Tzu-Hsien, Chen Wen-Chieh, Chen Tzu-Hao, Chang Chih-Hao, Lin Shu-Yi, Chou Szu-Chi, Wang Wei-Chen, Lin Chih-Sheng, Wu Tung-Jung, Chiang Kun-Yu, Yueh Tung-Hua, Su Wei-Ta, Pan Chih-Fang, Hsu Chi-Hung, Esmil Rogers, Ariel Miranda, José De Paula, Liao Yi-Chung, Huang En-Sih, Lee Chen-Chang, Tsai Chi-Che, Wu Chun-Wei, Cheng Kai-Wen, Peng Shih-Ying, Hsieh Jung-Hao, Chou Lei, Huang Chun-Sheng, Kao Yu-Chieh

